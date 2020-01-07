Armenia offers full solidarity and condolences to Australia amid catastrophic bushfires

YEREVAN, JANUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has expressed “full solidarity” with Australia amid the raging bushfires in the country.

“Most disturbed by the catastrophe of #AustralianBushfire. The victims and millions affected bear very powerful message and call for action globally, this concerns every nation on earth. Condolences to bereaved families. In full solidarity with people and government of #Australia”, FM Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned that the devastating bushfires raging in the country might go on for months.

At least 24 people have died since the fires began in September, according to the BBC.

PM Morrison had earlier also announced the largest military call-up in the country's recent history, mobilising up to 3,000 reservists to assist volunteer firefighters, the BBC reported.

Queen Elizabeth on Sunday said she was "deeply saddened" by the fires, and thanked the emergency services "who put their own lives in danger" to help communities.

A number of celebrities donated money to support the firefighting effort in recent days - among them the US singer Pink and Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman, who pledged $500,000.

