Armenia set to become leading country of South Caucasus by GDP per capita

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has surpassed its neighboring Georgia with GDP per capita with results of 2019, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, citing a report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Folks, remember when I said from parliament floor that with 2019’s results we would surpass with GDP per capita indicator Georgia, and in 2020 also Azerbaijan.

The IMF has officially affirmed this assessment: with results of 2019 we have surpassed Georgia, and in 2020 we will surpass Azerbaijan, and become the leading country of South Caucasus”, the PM said, citing the report.

CORRECTION: 22:02 - The original version of the article erroneously stated that Armenia’s indicator in 2019 has surpassed Azerbaijan's also.