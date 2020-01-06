Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 January

Georgian Prime Minister congratulates Armenians on Christmas

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia has congratulated Armenians living in Georgia on Christmas.

“I wish a Happy Nativity and Theophany of Christ to all our Armenian citizens, who celebrate this feast today. I wish peace, happiness, and prosperity to every family. The love and friendship between our nations have been cemented throughout the centuries, and we will continue building our country together.

I wish you all the best on this holiday”, PM Gakharia said in a message published through the Georgian government’s website.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




