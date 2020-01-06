Pashinyans take daughters to Aladdin the Musical at Sundukyan National Theater

ARMENPRESS, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his spouse Anna Hakobyan attended the Aladdin musical performance together with their two daughters in the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater in Yerevan.

“We’ve come to the Sundukyan National Academic Theater to watch Aladdin”, the PM said on Facebook and posted a video from the performance.

