PM attends Christmas and Epiphany mass in Yerevan Cathedral

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, together with his spouse Anna Hakobyan, attended a Christmas and Epiphany mass served at the St. Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral in Yerevan, the PM’s Office said. The mass was served by Catholicos Garegin II.

Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and other officials were also in attendance.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




