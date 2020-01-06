Iran takes final step by abandoning JCPOA restrictions - IRNA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. (IRNA) Iran on Sunday announced its decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Iranian Cabinet said in a statement cited by IRNA that the country will observe no restrictions in operational areas, including enrichment capacities, enrichment percentage, the volume of enriched material as well as research, IRNA reported.

The cabinet further stated in its statement that as the fifth step to reduce its commitments, Iran will abandon the last key restriction in the operation field put up in the JCPOA literally "the limitations in the number of centrifuges", IRNA reported.

Iran's nuclear program will not face any kind of restrictions in such areas and will go on solely according to the country's technical needs, it added.

However, the cabinet stressed, Iran will continue cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as before.

Iran is ready to go back to its JCPOA commitments once the sanctions are removed and the country gets benefits from the nuclear deal, the cabinet announced.

According to the statement, cabinet assigned the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) to take the necessary measures to this end in coordination with the Iranian President.

Iran took the fourth step of reducing commitments to the July 2015 nuclear deal November 6, 2019, by starting gas injection into the Fordow centrifuges.

After the statement was issued, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif referred to Iran's final remedial step under the JCPOA, saying Iran will continue its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"As 5th & final REMEDIAL step under paragraph 36 of JCPOA, there will no longer be any restriction on number of centrifuges," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

He added: "This step is within JCPOA & all 5 steps are reversible upon EFFECTIVE implementation of reciprocal obligations."

"Iran's full cooperation w/IAEA will continue," he noted.

The decision came as a response to the US killing of General Qassim Soleimani, a top military commander of Iran who was assassinated in Baghdad, Iraq.