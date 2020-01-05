Armenian, Iranian FMs discuss Middle East developments

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. On January 5, at the initiative of the Iranian side, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Iran - Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Javad Zarif held a phone conversation.

The Foreign Ministers discussed the situation in the Middle East caused by recent events in Baghdad which led to human losses. On behalf of the Government of Armenia, Foreign Minister Mnatsakanyan expressed condolences to the Government and people of Iran on the demise of the high ranking Iranian official. The Foreign Minister of Armenia stressed the importance of preventing further tensions and de-escalating the situation through peaceful means.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia underlined Armenia's readiness to continue close cooperation with all its partners towards the regional stability and security.