Armenia calls on United States and Iran to refrain from further aggravating situation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia cannot be drawn into neither anti-Iranian nor anti-American actions, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a live broadcast Facebook video amid the tensions in the Middle East following the US airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

In the statement, he reminded that earlier the foreign ministers of Iran and Armenia have discussed the developments over the phone.

“The ministers discussed the regional situation, and the Armenian foreign minister expressed condolences to the Iranian government and people on the occasion of the situation that led to human losses. You know that Iran is a friendly country for us, the United States is a friendly country for us, and in this situation, we, certainly, cannot be embroiled in anti-Iranian actions, we cannot be embroiled in anti-American actions. And our message is for our partners of Iran and United States to refrain from steps that would aggravate the already tense situation in our region and international relations”, PM Pashinyan said.

He said that all directives have been issued to relevant governmental bodies to strictly monitor the situation..

He said all necessary actions have been done.

“You understand that this work contains various nuances and I don’t think we should present all details. The government and all officials in-charge are in contact 24\7 and whenever needed we also meet, discuss and talk”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan