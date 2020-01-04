Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 January

Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire 130 times in one week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan breached the ceasefire regime in the Line of Contact around 130 times from December 29 to January 4, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Artsakh military said the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 600 shots from various caliber firearms at their positions during the violations. The Artsakh armed forces said they continue maintaining “complete control” in the frontline and take necessary actions for the reliable protection of combat positions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 

 




