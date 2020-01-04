Armenia military top brass convene consultation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian military leadership has convened a consultation at the Defense Ministry headquarters “to discuss the issues of maintaining vigilance in the armed forces and the organization of combat duty shifts during the holidays”, spokesperson for the military Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a statement.

“The latest situation in the Middle Eastern region was also discussed during the consultation, special directives were given in this direction,” Hovhannisyan said.

“In general, the tactical situation at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and the Line of Contact of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan forces is assessed as stable,” he added.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan