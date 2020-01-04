Iraqi military denies report on airstrike targeting PMF

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) have retracted their claims that their medical convoy was destroyed in a US air raid along Taji road, north of Baghdad, RT reported.

The PMF said in a statement that no medical convoys were targeted along the Taji Road north of Baghdad, Reuters said on Saturday.

The PMF had earlier claimed that their medics were hit by an airstrike in the area. Reuters reported, citing an Iraqi Army source, that six people were killed and three critically injured in the raid. But the Iraqi military reportedly later denied the report. The US-led coalition in Iraq also denied having conducted any airstrike in that area.

PMF deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was among those killed earlier in Baghdad along with Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan