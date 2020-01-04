LNA commander declares “jihad”, general mobilization to “counter Turkish invasion”

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander General Khalifa Haftar has warned that his forces will mobilize to repel any foreign soldiers sent to Libya, after Turkey approved a troop deployment to assist the rival government in Tripoli, RT reports.

In a statement released on Friday, Haftar vowed “to confront and expel” foreign forces, and declared jihad.

“We declare jihad and general mobilization to counter the Turkish invasion,” Haftar said. “The Turkish friendly people must rise up against the adventurers who force their army to be wiped out in Libya.”

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament approved deployment of troops to Libya to reinforce its allies in the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Although the Government of National Accord is internationally recognized as Libya’s government, most of the country is controlled by a rival government based in Tobruk and the Haftar-led LNA.

