World cannot afford another Gulf war, warns UN Secretary-General

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Amid the heightened tensions around Iran following the US airstrike that killed top military commander Qassim Suleimani (pictured above) in Baghdad, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned all parties involved that “the world cannot afford another gulf war”.

“The Secretary-General has consistently advocated for de-escalation in the Gulf. He is deeply concerned with the recent escalation.

This is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint. The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf”, the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a statement.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan