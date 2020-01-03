Netherlands includes Armenia in its list of safe countries

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The Government of the Netherlands has classified Armenia in its list of safe countries for travel, the Embassy of Armenia said in a statement.

“Armenia is included in the Netherlands list of safe countries. No special security risks for Dutch citizens to visit the country”, the embassy said, adding that this creates new opportunities to boost inbound tourism to the country.

The list of countries that are safe to visit is compiled by the Dutch foreign ministry, the justice and security ministry, as well as other governmental agencies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan