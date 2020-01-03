Armenia calls for the de-escalation of Middle East situation exclusively through peaceful means

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has expressed “serious concern” regarding the latest incidents in Baghdad which have led to human loses, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“We are seriously concerned about the recent incidents in Baghdad which led to human loses as well. They risk further undermining the regional security and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East and beyond. Armenia calls for the de-escalation of situation exclusively through peaceful means.

Armenia will continue to closely cooperate with all its partners aimed at ensuring regional stability and security”, the Armenian foreign ministry said.

Earlier today FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan convened a consultation with participation of ambassadors of Armenia accredited in Middle Eastern countries.

“Amid ongoing developments in the Middle Eastern region, Armenia FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held consultations with participation of Armenia's Ambassadors accredited in the countries of the region,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Major General Qassim Suleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran, was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that was authorized by President Donald Trump. Suleimani was killed along with several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran. The air strike as carried out by a US MQ-9 Reaper drone when Suleimani’s convoy was leaving the airport.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed retaliation for the killing.

“Undoubtedly, the great nation of Iran and other free nations of the region will take revenge for this terrible crime by the criminal Americans," Rouhani said in a public statement published by Iran’s official news agency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan