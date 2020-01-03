FM convenes meeting with Armenia ambassadors in Middle Eastern countries amid Iran developments

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has convened a consultation today on the occasion of the latest developments in the Middle East.

Ambassador of Armenia accredited in countries of the region also participated in the meeting, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan.

“Amid ongoing developments in the Middle Eastern region, Armenia FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan held consultations with participation of Armenia's Ambassadors accredited in the countries of the region,” Naghdalyan said in a statement.

Major General Qassim Suleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps of Iran, was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that was authorized by President Donald Trump. Suleimani was killed along with several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran. The air strike as carried out by a US MQ-9 Reaper drone when Suleimani’s convoy was leaving the airport.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed retaliation for the killing.

“Undoubtedly, the great nation of Iran and other free nations of the region will take revenge for this terrible crime by the criminal Americans," Rouhani said in a public statement published by Iran’s official news agency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan