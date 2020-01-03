Intended or not, it is a declaration of war – Robert Malley on killing of top Iranian security chief

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The killing of Iran’s top security and intelligence commander Qassim Suleimani by the United States is “for all practical purposes a declaration of war”, according to Robert Malley, the president and CEO of the International Crisis Group who served as White House coordinator for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf Region under President Barack Obama.

“From Iran’s perspective, it is hard to imagine a more deliberately provocative act,” the New York Times quoted Malley as saying. “And it is hard to imagine that Iran will not retaliate in a highly aggressive manner.”

“Whether President Trump intended it or not, it is, for all practical purposes, a declaration of war”.

American officials earlier said Major General Suleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed in a drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that was authorized by President Donald Trump. Suleimani was killed along with several officials from Iraqi militias backed by Tehran. The air strike as carried out by a US MQ-9 Reaper drone when Suleimani’s convoy was leaving the airport.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani vowed retaliation for the killing.

“Undoubtedly, the great nation of Iran and other free nations of the region will take revenge for this terrible crime by the criminal Americans," he said in a public statement published by Iran’s official news agency.

Rouhani also honored Soleimani’s accomplishments, calling him a hero of Iranian history who defended against terrorism.

