Happy New Year and Merry Christmas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS news agency congratulates all its readers, subscribers and the entire Armenian nation on New Year and Christmas. We wish all of you unforgettable holidays. Let 2020 year be year of health, peace and new achievements.

During the holidays the agency will continue publishing the most urgent and important news, but the works will be fully resumed from January 8.

HAPPY NEW YEAR AND MERRY CHRISTAMS.