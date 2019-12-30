PM Pashinyan, Anna Hakobyan visit a number of communities in Tavush Province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by his wife Anna Hakobyan toured in a number of communities in Tavush Province. Particularly, Nikol Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan visited Koghb, Noyemberyan, Baghanis, Koti and Voskevan communities, talked with the residents, listened to their problems and answered various questions.

Nikol Pashinyan congratulated them on New Year and Christmas, wished them health, welfare. He also presented the children with different gifts.

Afterwards, PM Pashinyan and Anna Hakobyan visited Ijevan, toured in the city and got acquainted with the works aimed at the improvement of the infrastructures.

Chaired by Nikol Pashinyan, a consultation took place at the Governorate of Tavush Province, during which the projects and events planned for 2020 were discussed.

