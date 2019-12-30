A. Gundjian, K. Sarkissian named Members of Order of Canada by Governor-General Julie Payette

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Governor General of Canada Julie Payette has appointed two Armenians - Arshavir Gundjian of Montreal and Kourken Sarkissian of Toronto – Members of the Order of Canada.

Gundjian received the second highest honour for merit of Canada for “contributions to recognizing and promoting Armenian culture in Canada and abroad”, while Sarkissian was honored for “involvement with the Armenian community as a businessman, philanthropist and educational leader”.

Dr. Arshavir Gundjian was for over 35 years a member of the AGBU Central Board, having retired in 2011.

Sarkissian is President of the Zoryan Institute.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan