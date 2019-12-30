Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 January

President of Artsakh visits border troops

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited troops stationed in border positions to congratulate them on New Year and Christmas holidays.

The President was accompanied by Minister of Defense Karen Abrahamyan and other officials.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




