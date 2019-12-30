Chief of General Staff visits troops at border

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan visited on December 30 a military position in the border, the defense ministry said.

“Lt. General Artak Davtyan was briefed on the existing tactical situation in the border, the level of the personnel’s physical, combat and morale readiness, conditions of combat shifts, the implemented engineering and reinforcement works in the frontline and the objectives of the units,” the defense ministry said.

Lt. General Davtyan congratulated the troops on New Year and Christmas holidays and wished them all the best.

