Yerevan Zoo to be free of charge for visitors during holiday season

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan Zoo has announced it will be free of charge for visitors during New Year holidays from January 1 to 6.

The zoo will be open from 10:00 to 17:00.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




