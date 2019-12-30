PM, Anna Hakobyan and Catholicos visit troops ahead of New Year holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. On the occasion of New Year and Christmas holidays, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan visited a border protection base and a military position in the country.

Catholicos Garegin II, Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan and Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan were accompanying the PM.

The visit to the base began with a briefing on the modernized command technical measures used in the military, the PM’s Office said.

Then, the PM met with on-duty soldiers and commanders, toured the combat position and was briefed on the existing situation on the frontline and the service conditions.

PM Pashinyan awarded a group of officers and soldiers for selflessness and bravery.

The PM and Anna Hakobyan gifted the troops presents and wished safe service.

PM Nikol Pashinyan congratulated all members of the Armed Forces of Armenia on the holidays and extended good wishes and thanked for their selfless service. Pashinyan also visited a military base to review the conditions and the newly introduces food supply system, which the troops themselves praised.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan