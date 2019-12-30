PM Nikol Pashinyan visits his hometown

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has visited his hometown of Ijevan as part of a trip to the province of Tavush.

“We are completing the tour to Tavush in Ijevan, reviewing the process of the ongoing works here”, the PM said on Facebook.

Ijevan is the administrative center of the province.

Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan and Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan are accompanying him on the visit.

Earlier in the day the PM visited a military base and several towns and villages in the province.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan