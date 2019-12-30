PM praises road construction quality after traveling to Tavush province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has praised the high quality level of the newly restored Yerevan-Noyemberyan road, noting that it has never been in a better condition.

“In May 2018, when I was on an official visit to Tbilisi, it was embarrassing for me to learn that Georgian drivers are refusing to bring tourists to Armenia because their vehicles are breaking down on Armenian roads. Upon returning, I tasked to rebuild the Bagratashen-Yerevan road.

Today I traveled to Noyemberyan on this very road and I can note that the Yerevan-Noyemberyan road has never been in a better condition in the recallable past. I would like to especially thank Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, former and incumbent transport ministers Hakob Arshakyan and Suren Papikyan for fulfilling the task on a high level,” the PM said on Facebook.

