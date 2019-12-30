PM tours province of Tavush

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. After a trip to Baghanis, PM Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan have arrived in the village of Koti in Tavush province.

“We continue our trip in Tavush province”, the PM said on Facebook, sharing a live broadcast video.

The PM is touring the village and speaking with the locals.

He was earlier in other towns and villages of the province.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan