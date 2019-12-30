Speaker of Parliament visits active-duty troops to congratulate on New Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has visited active-duty troops in a number of border positions in the province of Tavush ahead of New Year to congratulate the members of the Armed Forces on the holidays.

“Our pride. Ahead of New Year we visited the border positions in Chinari, Movses and a number of other north-eastern border positions. I am fascinated and highly impressed. Glory and honor to all of them, from private to the highest commander. May you always welcome peaceful dawns, men. All the best to you and your families. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas,” Mirzoyan said on Facebook.

Mirzoyan was accompanied by MP Andranik Kocharyan, the chair of the parliamentary committee on defense and security affairs.

