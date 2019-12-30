Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 January

PM visits Baghanis in Tavush Province

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan arrived in the town of Baghanis on a visit. The PM is meeting the locals in the town.

Before arriving to Baghanis, Pashinyan also visited Noyemberyan.

He is accompanied by Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan and Governor of Tavush Hayk Chobanyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




