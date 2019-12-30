Today, our army is stronger than ever before – Chief of the General Staff addresses troops

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Lt. General Artak Davtyan has addressed the troops and the nation in a New Year congratulatory message.

“Dear generals, officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers, civilian servicemen of the Armenian army, countrymen, congratulations on New Year and Christmas”, the Lt. General said.

“2019 had significant importance for the military. The year was full with small and big achievements. During 2019 the military leadership has carried out large scale works for modernizing the armed forces, increasing the security level of combat shifts, testing locally made weaponry and supplementing the arsenal. The armed forces have been re-equipped with new arsenal and military equipment measures that are in line with the peculiarities of our objectives, are convenient for operating in the terrain’s all-weather conditions and are more easily mastered by the personnel. One of the most important military events in 2019 was the massive military exercise which was unprecedented with testing new weaponry and involvement of reserve troops. The reserve troops once again proved that they are able at any moment to have active and coordinated participation in protecting their country. The active participation of the Yerkrapah Volunteers in the exercises is also valuable”, he said, also mentioning the introduction of the new food supply system in the troops among the achievements.

Davtyan said that in 2019 they have also strengthened combat positions, made them safer and introduced modern equipment. Fatalities in the military dropped 22% against 2018.

“Recapping the year’s successes, on behalf of the military command I assure you that today our army is more powerful than ever before, and is ready to fully fulfill the honorable mission of keeping inviolable the borders of the two Armenian states”, he added.

“Once again I congratulate and wish peace to us all. Indeed, we do not want war, but we realize that only by being ready for war can peace be established. It is the thousands of servicemen, our children, brothers and fathers, who are every day imposing this peace and are excellently carrying out their mission. I especially congratulate the families of fallen troops, I wish you endurance and courage. The heroism of your sons will never be forgotten. I thank the on-duty servicemen at the borders of the two Armenian republics who are on combat shifts with higher vigilance during these holidays. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas”.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan