Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 January

Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt to also cover Sudan

Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt to also cover Sudan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 30, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Egypt Karen Grigoryan has been appointed to concurrently serve as Ambassador to Sudan (stationed in Cairo).

President Armen Sarkissian formalized the appointment today at the recommendation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration