Justice ministry denies having received “official letter” from Venice Commission over high court

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Justice says it has not received any formal letter from the Venice Commission. The Ministry made the statement in response to Former Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan’s claim that the government has received a letter from the Council of Europe advisory body “regarding the situation around the Constitutional Court”.

However, the ministry said that “as far as informal correspondence, it isn’t subject to disclosure”. “Nevertheless, we inform that Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan has congratulated through a personal letter Venice Commission President Gianni Buquicchio on Christmas and New Year, and in response the Venice Commission President also congratulated Rustam Badasyan and extended good wishes on the occasion of the holidays. Other informal correspondence is not subject to disclosure”, the ministry of justice said.

