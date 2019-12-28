Greece awards Honorary Citizenship to Tom Hanks

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has been awarded the Honorary Citizenship of Greece by the country’s President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, according to the Associated Press.

Under Greek law, honorary naturalisation may be granted to people 'who have provided exceptional services to the country or whose naturalisation serves the public interest'.

Hanks frequently spends his summer holiday on the Greek island of Antiparos and his wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, is of Greek and Bulgarian ancestry, Daily Mail reported.

Hanks once said that he feels '110 per cent Greek... I'm more Greek than a Greek is' by being married to Wilson, producer of My Big Fat Greek Wedding.

