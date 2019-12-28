Armenia pays homage to her fallen heroes

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon today to pay homage to the memory of fallen troops.

PM Pashinyan was accompanied by Catholicos Garegin II, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan and other officials.

The Prime Minister laid flowers at the graves of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan – the 8th Prime Minister who was assassinated in 1999, and Andranik Ozanyan, the renowned military commander and statesman. The PM also laid a wreath at the memorial honoring the fallen troops of the Artsakh war.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan