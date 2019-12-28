Putin congratulates Pashinyan on New Year and Christmas

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Russia Vladimir Putin congratulated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on New Year and Christmas, the PM’s office said.

“I cordially congratulate you on New Year and Christmas holidays”, Putin said in a letter to Pashinyan.

“We highly value the relations with Armenia which are based on centuries of traditions of friendship and spiritual closeness. I expect that next year we will continue joint work in the direction of developing the Russian-Armenian allied ties and constructive cooperation in the most various sectors, as well as the partnership within the Eurasian integration processes. This, certainly, is in line with the fundamental interests of our brotherly peoples. I wish robust health, happiness and good luck to you, your family and relatives, and peace and prosperity to all citizens of Armenia", Putin said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan