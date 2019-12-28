LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.03% to $1816.50, copper price up by 0.43% to $6240.00, lead price up by 0.10% to $1925.00, nickel price down by 2.09% to $14050.00, tin price down by 1.01% to $17075.00, zinc price up by 1.19% to $2299.00, molybdenum price down by 0.32% to $20283.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.