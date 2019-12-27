PM Pashiyan sends condolence letter to President of Kazakhstan
19:45, 27 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message particularly runs as follows, “It was with deep grief that I learned about the tragic crash of the passenger plane near Almaty city.
On behalf of the Armenian people and personally me I extent sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and speedy recovery to all the injured”.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
