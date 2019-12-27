Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

PM Pashiyan sends condolence letter to President of Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a condolence letter to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.  

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the message particularly runs as follows, “It was with deep grief that I learned about the tragic crash of the passenger plane near Almaty city.

On behalf of the Armenian people and personally me I extent sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims, and speedy recovery to all the injured”.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




