Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-12-19

YEREVAN, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 december, USD exchange rate up by 0.23 drams to 479.50 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.46 drams to 534.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.74 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.42 drams to 626.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 10.96 drams to 22848.47 drams. Silver price вup by 0.13 drams to 271.1 drams. Platinum price вup by 6.77 drams to 14121.31 drams.