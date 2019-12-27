Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-12-19

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 27-12-19

YEREVAN, 27 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 27 december, USD exchange rate up by 0.23 drams to 479.50 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.46 drams to 534.07 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.74 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.42 drams to 626.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 10.96 drams to 22848.47 drams. Silver price вup by 0.13 drams to 271.1 drams. Platinum price вup by 6.77 drams to 14121.31 drams.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 3143 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 3079 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2361 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2322 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia 16:26, 12.23.2019
Viewed 1745 times
Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration