Armenian President receives congratulatory letters from foreign colleagues on upcoming holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian receives congratulatory letters from leaders of different countries on the occasion of upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In particular, the Armenian President received letters from President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, King Harald V of Norway, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and President of Slovenia Borut Pahor.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan



