Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Armenian President receives congratulatory letters from foreign colleagues on upcoming holidays

Armenian President receives congratulatory letters from foreign colleagues on upcoming holidays

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian receives congratulatory letters from leaders of different countries on the occasion of upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In particular, the Armenian President received letters from President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, King Harald V of Norway, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and President of Slovenia Borut Pahor.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 3143 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 3079 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2361 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2322 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia 16:26, 12.23.2019
Viewed 1745 times
Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration