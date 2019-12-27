Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Hrayr Tovmasyan charged with two counts of misconduct concerning tenure as Justice Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. At the decision of Prosecutor General Artak Davtyan, former Minister of Justice Hrayr Tovmasyan – who is the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court, has been indicted on two counts of misconduct in a criminal investigation into alleged abuse of power committed by Tovmasyan in 2012-2013.

The prosecution said it had sufficient evidence to indict Tovmasyan.

He is suspected in appropriating the office space of a notary and then concealing his ownership of it by having an accomplice buy it. Then, authorities say, he leased the area to the notary office and received a total of more than 11 million drams in rent fees.

He is also suspected in pressuring the Notary Chamber to lease property owned by him, as a result benefiting another 10 million drams in fees.

