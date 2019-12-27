Tovmasyan is not covered by immunity because charges concern earlier period, says Justice Minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Constitutional Court President Hrayr Tovmasyan is not covered by his immunity if the charges against him concern the period of time when he served as Justice Minister, the incumbent Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan said when asked about the matter.

“As far as I know the case has no relation to his actions as a judge, it concerns some alleged misconduct during Tovmasyan’s tenure as minister. For this, naturally criminal prosecution does not require the Constitutional Court’s permission,” Badasyan said.

