Servicemen suspected in stealing aviation fuel meant for training flights

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Military servicemen are suspected in stealing 10,838 liters of aviation fuel worth around 5,3 million drams that was intended for training flights, the National Security Service said.

The NSS did not disclose the identities of the suspects but only mentioned that they are “a number of contractual servicemen” of a military base in Armenia. The suspects committed the heist during June-August 2019. The suspect’s actions led to the base not conducting the intended training flights.

A criminal case has been opened.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan