Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Servicemen suspected in stealing aviation fuel meant for training flights

Servicemen suspected in stealing aviation fuel meant for training flights

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Military servicemen are suspected in stealing 10,838 liters of aviation fuel worth around 5,3 million drams that was intended for training flights, the National Security Service said.

The NSS did not disclose the identities of the suspects but only mentioned that they are “a number of contractual servicemen” of a military base in Armenia. The suspects committed the heist during June-August 2019. The suspect’s actions led to the base not conducting the intended training flights.

A criminal case has been opened.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia 16:46, 12.20.2019
Viewed 3125 times
The Caucasian tiger: TIME magazine on Armenia

Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020 20:45, 12.20.2019
Viewed 3073 times
Seeing ancient Ani city will become easier for Armenians from 2020

Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems 14:31, 12.21.2019
Viewed 2354 times
Armenian Armed Forces acquire new Tor M2KM missile systems

Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt 12:37, 12.20.2019
Viewed 2313 times
Artsakh FM paid a working visit to Egypt

Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia 16:26, 12.23.2019
Viewed 1738 times
Armen Melikbekyan elected President of Football Federation of Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration