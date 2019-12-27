Armenian President offers condolences to Kazakh counterpart on tragic plane crash

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a letter of condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the tragic plane crash nearly Almaty, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Armenian President asked his Kazakh counterpart to convey his condolences and support to the relatives of the victims, as well as wished speedy recovery to all injured.

A Bek Air plane with 93 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at least 14 people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan