Pashinyan tours Gyumri city with Mayor Balasanyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. There are no free places in hotels and guesthouses in Gyumri, Mayor of Gyumri Samvel Balasanyan said during the tour with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the city.

“The Mayor of Gyumri assures that in fact there are no free places in the hotels and guesthouses of Gyumri, they are overloaded. In fact, the decision to move the customs house to Gyumri has a certain impact on this because people from different countries visit Armenia to buy a car, and now Gyumri has become the center”, Pashinyan said.

PM Pashinyan today visited Gyumri. He was touring the renovated streets of the city accompanied by Governor of Shirak province Tigran Petrosyan and Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




