Zvartnots Airport 2019 passenger flow expected to exceed 3,000,000 by yearend

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The 2019 passenger flow in Yerevan’s Zvartnots airport is expected to reach 3 million on December 30th, Armenia International Airports – Zvartnots’s operator, said in a news release.

The number of the passengers served within the year will reach the 3 million by the arrival of a Moscow-Yerevan flight at 10:30, December 30.

“On this occasion Armenia International Airports CJSC will make a surprise for all passengers of the flight”, the operator said in a statement.

