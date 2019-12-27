Dash cam video of road rage incident prompts police inquiry

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. An online footage of what appears to be a road rage-induced brawl between two motorists in Yerevan prompted police to launch proceedings.

Police spokesperson Zarzand Gabrielyan told ARMENPRESS they are “taking relevant actions” in connection to the incident.

“We will give additional information about the results”.

The video posted online is apparently filmed by a car dash cam. A motorist of a black G-class Mersedes SUV is seen physically assaulting an elderly cab driver after what appears to be a fender bender.

Content Warning: The video contains images some viewers may find disturbing

