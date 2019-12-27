No Armenians among victims of Kazakhstan plane crash – preliminary reports

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Embassy in Kazakhstan informs that there are no citizens of Armenia among the people who were killed and injured during a plane crash near the city of Almaty.

In a statement the Armenian Embassy offered its condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims.

A Bek Air plane with 93 passengers and five crew members on board crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday shortly after taking off, killing at least 14 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said, Reuters reported.

The Fokker 100 aircraft, heading for the capital, Nur-Sultan, on a pre-dawn flight, “lost altitude during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence” before hitting a two-storey building, Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee said in a statement.

At least 14 people were killed, and 22 have been hospitalized in grave condition, the Almaty mayor’s office said.

Authorities have not suggested any possible cause of the accident. The aviation committee said it was suspending all flights of that type of aircraft pending an investigation.

