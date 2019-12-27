Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 december:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1816.00, copper price stood at $6213.00, lead price stood at $1923.00, nickel price stood at $14350.00, tin price stood at $17250.00, zinc price stood at $2272.00, molybdenum price stood at $20349.00, cobalt price stood at $33000.00.

