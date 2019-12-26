Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 December

Russian President congratulates President of Armenia on coming New Year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on New Year and Christmas.

“Relations with Armenia are highly valued in Russia, which are based on centuries-old tradition of friendship and mutual respect. I am confident that the future development of allied relations and constructive cooperation in all the spheres, as well as the partnership in the sidelines of the Eurasian integration processes stem from the interests of our peoples and are in line with the vision of preserving security and stability in the region”, reads the message.

The Russian President wished Armen Sarkissian health and success, and happiness and welfare to the Armenian people.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 




