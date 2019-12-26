Armenian Constitutional Court’s President to be interrogated on December 27

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Amram Makinyan, the lawyer of the President of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Hrayr Tovmasyan, informed today that Tovmasyan will be interrogated by the Special Investigation Service (SIS) on December 27, ARMENPRESS reports an investigator of SIS informed the lawyer.

“Tomorrow at 10:00 Hrayr Tovmasyan wkk be interrogated at the Special Investigation Service”, Makinyan said.

He did not clarify for what his defendant will be interrogated.

